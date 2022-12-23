Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 56,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $2,288,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,813 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,700 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

