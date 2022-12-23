Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Progyny Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.