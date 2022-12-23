Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $211,536.70

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00024551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $211,536.70 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.58 or 0.05096431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.20 or 0.29597489 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.