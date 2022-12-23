ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.67. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 715,655 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
