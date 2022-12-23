ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.67. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 715,655 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

