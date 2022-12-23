ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is Hedges Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 2.7% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after buying an additional 4,448,234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 1,941,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $15,290,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $13,336,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 350,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,886,285. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

