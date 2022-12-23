ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BIB opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

