ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0078175.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $87.49.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

