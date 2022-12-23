ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 215,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,089,047 shares.The stock last traded at $46.83 and had previously closed at $46.31.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

