Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $5.77 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

NYSE PB opened at $71.18 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.