Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

