Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) Insider Robert (Bob) Affleck Purchases 3,448,165 Shares

Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Affleck acquired 3,448,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$51,722.48 ($34,713.07).

Robert (Bob) Affleck also recently made the following trade(s):

Pursuit Minerals Stock Performance

Pursuit Minerals Company Profile

Pursuit Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for PGE, nickel, copper, and gold projects. The company holds interests in the Warrior project that covers an area of approximately 648 square kilometers; and a 100% interest in the Combatant project situated within the Narryer Terrain geological province, Western Australia.

