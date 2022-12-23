Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $14.40. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Q.E.P. Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.30.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.13%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

