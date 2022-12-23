Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

