Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.97 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00011909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $208.97 million and approximately $22.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.12 or 0.07263629 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,464,582 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

