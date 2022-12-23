Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56,016.65

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $56,016.65 and approximately $181,137.56 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,139.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

