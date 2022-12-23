QUASA 1-Day Volume Hits $133,810.39 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $97.91 million and approximately $133,810.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014132 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227500 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00126906 USD and is up 26.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $137,093.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

