QV Investors Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

