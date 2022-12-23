QV Investors Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. National Research comprises about 1.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of National Research worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at National Research

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 146,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,963,462 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Stock Down 2.0 %

NRC stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $931.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.49.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

National Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

