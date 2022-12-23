QV Investors Inc. Has $39.62 Million Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) comprises approximately 3.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $39,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.1 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

