QV Investors Inc. Has $58.93 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $58,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

