QV Investors Inc. Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lennox International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lennox International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $19,570,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $241.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

