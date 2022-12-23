QV Investors Inc. Sells 10,620 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

