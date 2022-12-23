QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $28,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

