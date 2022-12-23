Radicle 1-Day Volume Hits $6.44 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and $6.44 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00009336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
