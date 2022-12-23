Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.30 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.01479055 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008877 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019545 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.01733922 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.