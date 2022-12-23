Radio Caca Trading 12% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $60.63 million and $3.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.35 or 0.01476846 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008919 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.01725865 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.