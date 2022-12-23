Raymond James Boosts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $5.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

