Raymond James Boosts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $5.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
