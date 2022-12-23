RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 2.2% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $104.85. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.
RBC Bearings Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,332,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (RBCP)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.