RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 2.2% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $104.85. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,332,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

