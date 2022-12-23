RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Trading 2.2% Higher

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCPGet Rating) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.85 and last traded at $104.85. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,332,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

