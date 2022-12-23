Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,310 ($64.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/13/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($60.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/2/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,800 ($70.46) price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($65.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/1/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/30/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/30/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($81.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,200 ($75.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($69.24) price target on the stock.

RIO traded down GBX 43 ($0.52) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,739 ($69.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,406,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,252.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,054.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £93.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 647.74. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.05).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.67), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($335,938.34).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

