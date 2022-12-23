Reef (REEF) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $50.69 million and $13.50 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007600 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $888.80 or 0.05270199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00498820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,915,248,593 coins and its circulating supply is 20,915,248,843 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

