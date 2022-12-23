Regent Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,534 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $63.94 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

