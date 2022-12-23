Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,497,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 290,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Trading Down 0.3 %

Vale stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

