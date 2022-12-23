Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 27,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

