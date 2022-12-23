Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.