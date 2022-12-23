Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $21,488,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.