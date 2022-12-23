Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,350 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,020,000 after buying an additional 581,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.01.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

