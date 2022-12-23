Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 162,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,220,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $341.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

