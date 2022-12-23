Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Stock Performance

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $512.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

