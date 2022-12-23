Relaxing Retirement Coach Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

