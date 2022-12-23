Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,403,000 after buying an additional 124,002 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 111,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $210.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.55.

