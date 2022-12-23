Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

