Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $204,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

