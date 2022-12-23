renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $63.54 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $17,749.19 or 1.05183597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $63.54 million and approximately $17,877.38 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

