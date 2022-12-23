Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $515.40

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.40 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.29). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 517.40 ($6.29), with a volume of 4,497,255 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 531.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 515.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,672.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

