Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$156.39.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$163.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$156.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$110.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

