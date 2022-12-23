Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

