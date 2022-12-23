Reviewing BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.80 $3.65 billion $1.85 3.65 United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.06 $13.58 million $3.14 5.87

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.93% 18.08% 1.36% United Bancshares 21.50% 0.06% N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancshares beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

