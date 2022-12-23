Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,059,639 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 812,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 227,423 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.