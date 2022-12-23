Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

