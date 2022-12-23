Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 45.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 31.69. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 18.92 and a 12-month high of 107.49.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

