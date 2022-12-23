RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

